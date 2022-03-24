Imran Farhat News
The Imran Farhat Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Imran Farhat (born 20 May 1982) is a former Pakistani cricketer who played for the Pakistan national cricket team between 2001 and 2013. He typically opened batting in most of his
Pairs of father-in-law and son-in-law as cricketers
If one of the daughters of former Pakistani captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is married to Shaheen Shah Afridi, it will be an another pair of father-in-law and son-in-law havi
Fawad Alam breaks legendary Saeed Anwar's record in first-class cricket
Fawad Alam has made new history by breaking the record of Pakistan's legendary cricketer Saeed Anwar. Fawad Alam, a former Pakistan national cricketer, has been batting with great
'Shahid Afridi ruined many cricketer's careers', accuses Pakistani batsman
Popularly known as ‘Boom Boom’ – the former Pakistani star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has stirred the stagnant water in many issues revealing ‘secrets’ and acknowledgements in his r