Impact Player News
All-rounder's role is threatened" due to the 'Impact Player' rule: Axar
Axar Patel, a proficient batter as well as a skilled left-arm spinner, expresses concern that the "all-rounder's role is threatened" due to the 'Impact Player' rule. He joins the r
I personally don’t see too much harm to it: De Villiers in Impact Player rule
Former South African cricketgreat AB de Villiers has expressed views on whether the Impact Player rule inthe IPL is appropriate.Although the Impact Player rulehas drawn criticism,