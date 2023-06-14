ICC WTC final News
Australia hold top three positions in ICC Test Batting Rankings following WTC Final
Left-handed middle-order batterTravis Head has advanced significantly in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings byscoring a century in the final of the World Test Championship against
Is being captain a thankless job? : Experts analyze India's defeat against Australia
Isn't it unfair that the blamefor poor performance is laid solely at the door of a team’s captain and coach?Cricket is a team sport, and only one side can win!The post mortem on In
Ravi Ashwin breaks silence after India lose to Australia in WTC Final 2023
India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin must have felt extremely disappointed after being left out of the starting XI against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship f
Watch: Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal in ICC World Test Championship final
A contentious call has made the headlineof the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval onSaturday (June 11).Indian opener Shubman Gill wasout before the day
Ravindra Jadeja breaks 44-year-old record in WTC final
Indian all-rounder RavindraJadeja made history by becoming the country's most successful left-arm spinnerin Test cricket history, surpassing compatriot Bishan Singh Bedi in theproc
Ajinkya Rahane becomes 13th Indian player to score 5000 runs in Tests
During India's current World TestChampionship (WTC) Final 2023 match against Australia, star batter AjinkyaRahane entered the 5000-run club, marking a remarkable return to the Indi
Watch: Cameron Green takes a screamer to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane
Team India immensely benefitted from the services of Ajinkya Rahane during the ICC WTC final against Australia at The Oval in London. When the top-order batters fell prey to cheap
India have made a mistake: Ponting on India's decision of leaving out Ashwin
Australia's legendary captainRicky Ponting sees India's grave mistake of not playing a second spinner.According to him, India have already stepped into the trap. How it goes fromhe
ICC prepares two pitches for WTC final
After receiving threats from oilprotestors who promised to vandalize the pitch and ground during the World TestChampionship Final between India and Australia, the International Cri
We don't feel any pressure in terms of trying to win an ICC trophy: Dravid before WTC final
The final match of the World TestChampionship is tomorrow. Both India and Australia are preparing for the final.It is expected that a very hard fight will be seen in this match.The
Rohit hoping for success in 'challenging conditions' of England
The ICC World Test Championship isknocking at the door. And after 1 day, India and Australia will enter the fieldin the fight to achieve the superiority of the Test. Both teams are
If Shubman Gill gets a hundred in the WTC final, the world takes notice: Sanjay Manjrekar
Shubman Gill is one of the highly-rated young talents in the present era. The youngster has already made waves with the bat across all three formats of the game. His potential to g