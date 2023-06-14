
ICC WTC final News
thumb

Australia hold top three positions in ICC Test Batting Rankings following WTC Final

Left-handed middle-order batterTravis Head has advanced significantly in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings byscoring a century in the final of the World Test Championship against

thumb

Is being captain a thankless job? : Experts analyze India's defeat against Australia

Isn't it unfair that the blamefor poor performance is laid solely at the door of a team’s captain and coach?Cricket is a team sport, and only one side can win!The post mortem on In

thumb

Ravi Ashwin breaks silence after India lose to Australia in WTC Final 2023

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin must have felt extremely disappointed after being left out of the starting XI against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship f

thumb

Watch: Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal in ICC World Test Championship final

A contentious call has made the headlineof the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval onSaturday (June 11).Indian opener Shubman Gill wasout before the day

thumb

Ravindra Jadeja breaks 44-year-old record in WTC final

Indian all-rounder RavindraJadeja made history by becoming the country's most successful left-arm spinnerin Test cricket history, surpassing compatriot Bishan Singh Bedi in theproc

thumb

Ajinkya Rahane becomes 13th Indian player to score 5000 runs in Tests

During India's current World TestChampionship (WTC) Final 2023 match against Australia, star batter AjinkyaRahane entered the 5000-run club, marking a remarkable return to the Indi

thumb

Watch: Cameron Green takes a screamer to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane

Team India immensely benefitted from the services of Ajinkya Rahane during the ICC WTC final against Australia at The Oval in London. When the top-order batters fell prey to cheap

thumb

India have made a mistake: Ponting on India's decision of leaving out Ashwin

Australia's legendary captainRicky Ponting sees India's grave mistake of not playing a second spinner.According to him, India have already stepped into the trap. How it goes fromhe

thumb

ICC prepares two pitches for WTC final

After receiving threats from oilprotestors who promised to vandalize the pitch and ground during the World TestChampionship Final between India and Australia, the International Cri

thumb

We don't feel any pressure in terms of trying to win an ICC trophy: Dravid before WTC final

The final match of the World TestChampionship is tomorrow. Both India and Australia are preparing for the final.It is expected that a very hard fight will be seen in this match.The

thumb

Rohit hoping for success in 'challenging conditions' of England

The ICC World Test Championship isknocking at the door. And after 1 day, India and Australia will enter the fieldin the fight to achieve the superiority of the Test. Both teams are

thumb

If Shubman Gill gets a hundred in the WTC final, the world takes notice: Sanjay Manjrekar

Shubman Gill is one of the highly-rated young talents in the present era. The youngster has already made waves with the bat across all three formats of the game. His potential to g

