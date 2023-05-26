ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 News
ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final's prize money announce
The ICC has announced the prize pool for the 2021-23 Test World Championship cycle, with a total prize pool of $3.8 million to be split between the nine teams.The 2023 Australia-In
India need to reduce the margin to 2-1: Gavaskar says winning the last ODI is important
Former Indian captain SunilGavaskar has suggested that India must win Saturday's third ODI againstBangladesh in Chattogram, or risk losing momentum heading into the month'spivotal
Shane Watson shares his latest predictions at WTC23
Australian cricket veteran Shane Watson has been eyeing potential finalists at the ICC World Test Championship, where the cycle will come to a spectacular conclusion.Watson praised
No Taskin as Bangladesh name squad vs SL
Bangladesh have announced 16-man squad for the first of two Tests against Sri Lanka at home next month.Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the series with shoulder injur
Maharaj rips Bangladesh apart to take series 2-0
A chaotic end to a dream tour of South Africa for Bangladesh. The Test team could not live up to expectations set by the ODI side. Mominul Haque's side have been rattled to a 332-r
Batting chaos leaves Bangladesh in face of heavy defeat
The second Test in Gqeberha could end soon as Bangladesh are already chasing a target against South Africa but have lost three wickets in the third evening.In two innings on day th
Taijul takes 6 but batters let Bangladesh down
Bangladesh are facing a prospect of being imposed to follow on by South Africa after a torrid second day of the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha.All eyes will be on Mushfi
Taijul shines on return, SA five down on day one
Bangladesh would be a happier side at the end of the day after they picked out five South African batters on day one of the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha.South Africa w
Khaled strikes but Elgar makes it South Africa's session
The morning session of the first day's play of the second Test in Gqeberha belongs to South Africa as Bangladesh strike just once.South Africa skipper Dean Elgar has dominated the
Bangladesh in trouble in pursuit of 274
It is anyone’s game on the last day with South Africa needing seven more wickets to win first Test as Bangladesh chase 274 to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series in Durban.Bangla
Joy's gritty ton takes Bangladesh to 298
After last evening's mini-collapse, 21-year-old Mahmudul Hasan Joy has helped Bangladesh recover well to reduce first-innings deficit to 69 runs against South Africa on day three o
Bangladesh take four before bad light calls stumps
A ridiculous start to the first day of the Test series has moved toearly call of stumpsdue to bad light. South Africa end day one of the first Test on 233 for 4 against Bangladesh