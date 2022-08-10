
ICC World Cup 2022 News
thumb

Scott Boland with the ICC World Cup 2022 Trophy Tour to Uluru

Scott Boland is only the second Indigenous man to have played Test cricket for Australia and is pushing hard for the game to be introduced in remote communities.Cricket may be Aust

thumb

ICC Men's T20 WC A Qualifier, 2022 Preview, Squads, Fixtures & Teams

Eight of the best teams in the game from emerging word will compete in Oman in the 'A' qualifiers for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.Ireland and United Arab Emirates are the favo

thumb

'It's going to be absolutely Crazy': Dale Steyn on Ind and Pak at MCG in T20 WC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia later this year. While the qualifiers start

