ICC World Cup 2019 News
Tamim requests not to pressurize Shakib with high expectations
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has confirmed that star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will bat at No. 3 in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.Shakib spent the W
Twitter reacts as Dhoni's dive brings back 2019 WC semi-final memories
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni’s dive to save from a run-out brings back memories of ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final during their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on M
Harbhajan believes Kohli will be World Cup winner soon
Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh thinks that current India captain Virat Kohli will win World Cup for India as captain soon and fulfill his only lacking to win an Internat
NZ were 'bit lucky' to play the World Cup final: McCullum
Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum feels Kane Williamson and his men were a bit lucky to play the final of the 2019 World Cup in England. He believes the time has come for
AB de Villiers reveals his 'influential' discussion with Shakib during BPL
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan earlier revealed during an interview that AB de Villiers played a key role in influencing him to bat at no.3 in the World Cup.Former South Af
Legends do yawn
Sarfaraz Ahmed's wife Khushbakht had a reason to share the recent photograph of former Australian captain Steven Smith, who was seen yawning during the tense T-20I match against En
Munro looks to set his future plan for upcoming years
New Zealand opener Colin Munro says that he’s now looking forward to his future plan and according to this he will set his goal which includes playing T20 cricket more and more.Mun
Shankar reveals how they were abused by Pakistani fan
Indian cricketer Vijay Shankar was introduced in World Cup during the match against Pakistan. He has revealed how a Pakistan fan abused them in a coffee shop on the previous day of
Should India have won the 2019 World Cup?
With major cricket competitions like the Indian Premier League (IPL) frozen by the coronavirus pandemic, and even the next two ICC Men’s T20 World Cups in jeopardy, it seems like t
Dhoni may even end his career: Sreesanth reacts to Stokes' allegation
India pacer S Sreesanth has warned England all-rounder Ben Stokes after Stokes made ontroversial comment over former India captain MS Dhoni. Stokes has raised allegation recently i
Holding backs Dhoni over Stokes' comment
Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding doesn’t support England cricketer Ben Stokes' controversial comment over former India captain MS Dhoni. Stokes has raised allegation
Without diversity, cricket is nothing, ICC on racism after Floyd's death
The United States has been trembled by the killing of black George Floyd by white police. Violence erupted across the United States on May 25 after 46-year old Floyd was killed by