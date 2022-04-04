ICC Women's World Cup 2022 News
Salma gets place in Women's World Cup's best XI
Bangladesh women's cricket teamhave played ODI World Cup for the first time recently. Bangladesh caught everyone’seye also in their first-ever 50-over World Cup. Even Bangladesh al
Bangladesh lose to England in Women's World Cup warm-up match
Bangladesh lost to England by 109 runs in the first official warm-up match before the Women's World Cup.Tigress will play another warm-up matchagainst Pakistan on Wednesday.Banglad
PCB Announces Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022
LAHORE: Veteran Bismah Maroof wants the nationalist broadside who successfully completed the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board's Women Enactment Commit
BCCI announces Indian women's squad for the 2022 World Cup
The BCCI has announced the squad for the Indian women's cricket team for the series against New Zealand and the Women's World Cup. Mithali Raj will lead the team for the World Cup
ICC Women's WC Qualifiers: Bangladesh in easy group
The grouping of the women one-day World Cup qualifiers was published on Tuesday (November 2). In this qualifying round of 2022 World Cup Bangladesh have got a place in the relati
NZ govt books 35 MIQ slots for Bangladesh
Bangladesh contingent can have as many as 35 personnel travelling to New Zealand for their series of two Tests and three T20Is in December-January.This will be Bangladesh's second