ICC Womens ranking News
Mandhana moves to 3 in ICC rankings
India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has climbed two places to reach the third spot on the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings, released on Tuesday.Mandhana now has 715 points, placin
