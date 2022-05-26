
ICC Women's Championship News
Bangladesh get chance in ICC Women's Championship

The ICC Women's Championship isgoing to be played with ten teams. The International Cricket Council (ICC), thehighest governing body of cricket, has announced a 10-team women's cha

Sri Lanka women's team coach confident of participation in World Cup

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will not be able to host the New Zealand women's team.However, the Sri Lankan women's team coach Harsha De Silva is confident t

ICC Women's Championship canceled, India qualify for World Cup

The India-Pakistan series was supposed to take place between July to November last year. Although the neighboring countries have a series of matches in the ICC Women's Championship

Australia women retain ICC Women's Championship for second time

The Australian women’s cricket team has retained the ICC Women’s Championship Trophy on Saturday for the second time in a row.The Meg Lanning's side took the winning lead in the ei

