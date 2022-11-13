icc under-19 world cup News
Bangladesh to host ICC U19 tournaments
The U19 Men's Cricket World Cupwill be held in Sri Lanka in 2024, as the ICC Board has revealed the hostcountries for U19 events between 2024 and 2027.The ICC Board has approved th
New Zealand withdraw name from U-19 World Cup
New Zealand has announced its withdrawal from the ICC Under-19 World Cup. The decision was taken by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) considering the mental health of young cricketers duri
lreland propose to host World Cup
Cricket Ireland have put their name in the hat to host ICC global events, which include World Cups and other tournaments. A report in today’s Sunday Telegraph has outlined how Irel
India U-19 gets overage accusation after winning world cup
Just after winning the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, India U-19 find themselves in in a controversy as the Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) secretary Aditya Verma has levell
Team of the tournament announced; 4 Indian players included
The 2018 U-19 World Cup has been a tournament where the young stars showed what they are capable of. India U-19 won their fourth World Cup after beating Australia convincingly in t