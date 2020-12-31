ICC U19 WORLD CUP 2020 News
Year review: Bangladesh cricket in 2020
Year 2020 could have been a big year for Bangladesh cricket. Everything went smooth until all entered the new normal.2020 had promised an ample of matches for Bangladesh men's team
BCB extends contract with U-19 coach
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to extend the contracts of Bangladesh Under-19 head coach Naveed Nawaz.The BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury informed that the board has d
I follow Shakib Al Hasan- Rakibul Hasan after match-winning performance
Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team reached the semi-finals of ICC U19 World Cup after beating South Africa by a huge margin of 104 runs. Bangladesh qualified for the semi-final for the s
Kartik Tyagi has better way to respond to the sledgers
Bipin DaniIndia's Kartik Tyagi has the best way to respond to the sledgers back says his childhood coach.During Tuesday's Super League Quarter-Final 1 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup
Who will win U19 Cricket World Cup 2020?
The ICC Under-19 World Cup is only a few days away, and young players from 16 different nations are preparing for the big stage. For the second time in history, the cup will be hos
Bangladesh grouped with Pakistan in U19 World Cup 2020
The 2020 U19 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa. International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule and groups on Thursday.The U19 World Cup in 2020 will begin with t