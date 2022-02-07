
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 News
thumb

I don't think there was a lack of preparation: Rakibul

This year's Youth World Cup has ended as a disaster for the youth team of Bangladesh. Team returned to the country after the tournament. Captain Rakibul Hasan spoke about the tea

thumb

Ripon picked in ICC's best XI of U-19 CWC 2022

Five players from finalists India (three) and England (two) have made the ICC's best XI of the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.The XI also includes two players from Pakistan, and o

thumb

India win fifth U-19 CWC title

India have won the U-19 Cricket World Cup for a record fifth time beatingEngland by four wickets in the final of 2022 edition at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.India prev

thumb

Brevis' 138 leaves Bangladesh finish eighth at U-19 CWC

In a thrilling run-chase South Africa have had the last laugh over Bangladesh by two wickets in the seventh place play-off match at the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.Electing to bat

thumb

U-19 CWC: India in the final for the fourth time in a row

Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed added 204 runs for the third wicket to successfully beat Australia out of contention and led India to their fourth consecutive U19 World Cup

thumb

England break Afghanistan's hearts to reach U-19 CWC final

Afghanistan won the game deep, needing 19 balls from their last 12 and with wickets in hand, only for Rehan Ahmed to take three wickets in a dramatic penultimate over to leave the

thumb

U-19 WC: Indian Skipper Yash Dhull says we will be focus on building partnerships ahead of semi final

IND U19 vs AUS U19: India's U19 skipper Yash Dhull has announced the side will look into building a partnership if the team loses fast wickets in Wednesday's match against Australi

thumb

U-19 Wc: Entire indian Squad Recovers from Covid-19 and fit for Semifinal against Australia

U-19 World Cup: Indian U-19 cricketer Nishant Sindhu has recovered from Covid-19 and is available for selection for the all-important semi-final against Australia at the ICC U-19 W

thumb

U-19 WC: Pak will face SL in the Playoff for the 5th Place & BD will face SA for the 7th Place

Despite Ariful Islam's 119-ball 100, Bangladesh U19s lost to Pakistan U19s by six wickets in the Super League Playoff semifinals of the World U19s Championship. Pakistan now meet S

thumb

U-19 WC: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the West Indies Under-19 Cricket World Cup. As a result, Pakistan meets Sri Lanka in the match for fifth place in the competition.ANTIGUA: Pakistan

thumb

Defending champions Bangladesh knocked out as India make it to the semis

Bangladesh lost to India by 5 wickets and were knocked out of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. The journey of the defending champions Bangladesh stopped this time before the semi-finals

thumb

U-19 WC: Australia defeated Pakistan to reach the Super League semi-finals

A superb batting performance from Australia's top side, particularly Teague Wyllie and Corey Miller, helped them defeat Pakistan by 119 runs and earn a place in the Super League se

