ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 News
I don't think there was a lack of preparation: Rakibul
This year's Youth World Cup has ended as a disaster for the youth team of Bangladesh. Team returned to the country after the tournament. Captain Rakibul Hasan spoke about the tea
Ripon picked in ICC's best XI of U-19 CWC 2022
Five players from finalists India (three) and England (two) have made the ICC's best XI of the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.The XI also includes two players from Pakistan, and o
India win fifth U-19 CWC title
India have won the U-19 Cricket World Cup for a record fifth time beatingEngland by four wickets in the final of 2022 edition at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.India prev
Brevis' 138 leaves Bangladesh finish eighth at U-19 CWC
In a thrilling run-chase South Africa have had the last laugh over Bangladesh by two wickets in the seventh place play-off match at the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.Electing to bat
U-19 CWC: India in the final for the fourth time in a row
Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed added 204 runs for the third wicket to successfully beat Australia out of contention and led India to their fourth consecutive U19 World Cup
England break Afghanistan's hearts to reach U-19 CWC final
Afghanistan won the game deep, needing 19 balls from their last 12 and with wickets in hand, only for Rehan Ahmed to take three wickets in a dramatic penultimate over to leave the
U-19 WC: Indian Skipper Yash Dhull says we will be focus on building partnerships ahead of semi final
IND U19 vs AUS U19: India's U19 skipper Yash Dhull has announced the side will look into building a partnership if the team loses fast wickets in Wednesday's match against Australi
U-19 Wc: Entire indian Squad Recovers from Covid-19 and fit for Semifinal against Australia
U-19 World Cup: Indian U-19 cricketer Nishant Sindhu has recovered from Covid-19 and is available for selection for the all-important semi-final against Australia at the ICC U-19 W
U-19 WC: Pak will face SL in the Playoff for the 5th Place & BD will face SA for the 7th Place
Despite Ariful Islam's 119-ball 100, Bangladesh U19s lost to Pakistan U19s by six wickets in the Super League Playoff semifinals of the World U19s Championship. Pakistan now meet S
U-19 WC: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the West Indies Under-19 Cricket World Cup. As a result, Pakistan meets Sri Lanka in the match for fifth place in the competition.ANTIGUA: Pakistan
Defending champions Bangladesh knocked out as India make it to the semis
Bangladesh lost to India by 5 wickets and were knocked out of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. The journey of the defending champions Bangladesh stopped this time before the semi-finals
U-19 WC: Australia defeated Pakistan to reach the Super League semi-finals
A superb batting performance from Australia's top side, particularly Teague Wyllie and Corey Miller, helped them defeat Pakistan by 119 runs and earn a place in the Super League se