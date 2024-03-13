ICC Test rankings News
Ravichandran Ashwin retains top spot in ICC Test Bowlers' Rankings
Ravichandran Ashwin performedwell in the recently concluded Test series against England. In the fifth Testat Dharamsala, he took nine wickets in the fifth match with five wickets i
Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to gain top spot in Test bowlers' ranking
India got a comfortable win overEngland in the Visakhapatnam Test, leveling the five-match series 1-1. India'sstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah led with the ball in that victory. As a resu
Australia regain top spot in ICC Test Rankings
Australia has regained the topspot in the ICC Test rankings. In the latest updated rankings, Ajira hasclimbed to the top of the Test rankings by pushing India two.Both India and Au
England cricketers see huge boost in latest ICC rankings
A thrilling Ashes ended withEngland winning the Oval Test. The excellent performance of the Englishcricketers in the match has also affected the ICC rankings. Several Englandcricke
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal make significant gains in ICC Test rankings
Rohit Sharma's 10th Test century in the first Test against the West Indies has seen the Indian captain re-enter the top 10 in the latest MRF Tires ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings,
Shakib returns to top 10 in ODI rankings, Head moves to No. 2 in Test rankings
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan jumped three spots to 10th in the ICC ODI bowler rankings. Shakibtook 4 wickets in three matches with an outstanding economy of just 2.88
India overtakes Australia to become No. 1 in Test side
India have overtaken Australia to regain position 1 in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings following the annual update which drops the results of the 2019-20 season and reflects all s
Shakib, Mushfiqur, Taijul, Ebadot gain in latest ICC Test Rankings
Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim,Ebadot Hossain, and Taijul Islam have received the award for their good performancein Test cricket. All four improved in the latest ICC rankings re
ICC apologizes for technical ranking error showing India as No. 1 Tests side
The ICC has officially apologized for the technical error in its ranking system that briefly India to become the world's No. 1 test team. Australia was later brought back to the to
Litton makes another gain in ICC rankings, Smith topples Babar
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter LittonDas has climbed a step further to the 11th position in the latest Testrankings published by the ICC. This is the best position in the history
Litton Das achieves career-best ICC Test rankings in Bangladesh cricket history
Bangladesh star cricketer LittonDas’ performance in the recently-concluded Test series against India saw amemorable rise in the ICC Test rankings. The 28-year-old batter scored 141
Marnus Labuschagne equals Virat Kohli with career-best rating
In the absence of Steve Smith,Marnus Labuschagne got a chance in the Australia XI. However, he did not takemuch time to make himself the essential batter of the team. Currently, he