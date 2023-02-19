ICC Test Championship 2021-23 News
Pacers crush New Zealand as England take the first test by 267 runs
England take the first Test match against New Zealand in a grand fashion as they rolled over the Blackcaps by a huge margin of 267 runs. The Kiwis did not even stand a chance again
Delhi Test heading for an exciting finish as Australia build on their marginal lead
Visitors Australia are fighting fire with fire in the second Test of the four match Test series against hosts India. After the end of Day 2, the match is hung on balance as the Aus
World Test Championship final: Equations for Australia, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka
Australia are far ahead in therace for the final of the ICC Test Championship. But there is uncertainty aboutwho will be their opponent in the final. A fierce battle is going on be
Maharaj-Harmer pair and Erwee-Bavuma pair ensure draw for South Africa
Australia had to take 14 wicketson the last day to whitewash South Africa. The visitors succumbed to a followon but the third and final Test of the series ended in a dull draw. How
Dhananjaya ton gives Pakistan lots to wonder in the final day
Sri Lanka are well and truly looking the stronger contenders to emerge victorious in the second Test against Pakistan. The visitors still need to chase down a mammoth 419 runs in t
Batters keep Sri Lanka on top after Ramesh Mendis' five wicket haul
Sri Lanka continue dominating the second Test against Pakistan, as the third day belongs to the hosts as well. At stumps of Day 3, Sri Lanka are ahead with a massive lead of 323 ru
Salman scores fifty but Sri Lanka in the driving seat
While the Test was perfectly on balance in the first day, things definitely shifted towards Sri Lanka in the second day. At stumps of Day 2, Pakistan are trailing by 187 runs with
Sri Lanka score 315/6 in Day 1 as Chandimal, Oshada hit fifties
The first day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is shared by both the sides. Sri Lanka were at 315/6 at stumps, with an important day waiting for both the sides. Sr
Sri Lanka looking to set a massive target as Chandimal, Fernando, Kusal hit fifties
The Test was hanging in balance after the end of Day 2, but now it is safe to say that hosts Sri Lanka have made a stronger grip towards the match which has been swinging both ways
Sri Lanka achieve lead despite Babar's ton
The Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has seen many ups and downs in the past two days, as Sri Lanka is currently leading by 40 runs with 9 wickets in hand. Pakistan captain Baba
Smith and Labuschagne ton put Australia in control
Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne shined as Australia post 298/5 in the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka. Both the batters reach their century, as it leaves the host
Root-Bairstow produce a historic victory for England to level the series
England have yet again managed to surprise the cricketing fans around the globe, as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow created history. The hosts have pulled off their highest ever chasei