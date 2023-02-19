
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • ICC Test Championship 2021-23
ICC Test Championship 2021-23 News
thumb

Pacers crush New Zealand as England take the first test by 267 runs

England take the first Test match against New Zealand in a grand fashion as they rolled over the Blackcaps by a huge margin of 267 runs. The Kiwis did not even stand a chance again

thumb

Delhi Test heading for an exciting finish as Australia build on their marginal lead

Visitors Australia are fighting fire with fire in the second Test of the four match Test series against hosts India. After the end of Day 2, the match is hung on balance as the Aus

thumb

World Test Championship final: Equations for Australia, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Australia are far ahead in therace for the final of the ICC Test Championship. But there is uncertainty aboutwho will be their opponent in the final. A fierce battle is going on be

thumb

Maharaj-Harmer pair and Erwee-Bavuma pair ensure draw for South Africa

Australia had to take 14 wicketson the last day to whitewash South Africa. The visitors succumbed to a followon but the third and final Test of the series ended in a dull draw. How

thumb

Dhananjaya ton gives Pakistan lots to wonder in the final day

Sri Lanka are well and truly looking the stronger contenders to emerge victorious in the second Test against Pakistan. The visitors still need to chase down a mammoth 419 runs in t

thumb

Batters keep Sri Lanka on top after Ramesh Mendis' five wicket haul

Sri Lanka continue dominating the second Test against Pakistan, as the third day belongs to the hosts as well. At stumps of Day 3, Sri Lanka are ahead with a massive lead of 323 ru

thumb

Salman scores fifty but Sri Lanka in the driving seat

While the Test was perfectly on balance in the first day, things definitely shifted towards Sri Lanka in the second day. At stumps of Day 2, Pakistan are trailing by 187 runs with

thumb

Sri Lanka score 315/6 in Day 1 as Chandimal, Oshada hit fifties

The first day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is shared by both the sides. Sri Lanka were at 315/6 at stumps, with an important day waiting for both the sides. Sr

thumb

Sri Lanka looking to set a massive target as Chandimal, Fernando, Kusal hit fifties

The Test was hanging in balance after the end of Day 2, but now it is safe to say that hosts Sri Lanka have made a stronger grip towards the match which has been swinging both ways

thumb

Sri Lanka achieve lead despite Babar's ton

The Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has seen many ups and downs in the past two days, as Sri Lanka is currently leading by 40 runs with 9 wickets in hand. Pakistan captain Baba

thumb

Smith and Labuschagne ton put Australia in control

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne shined as Australia post 298/5 in the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka. Both the batters reach their century, as it leaves the host

thumb

Root-Bairstow produce a historic victory for England to level the series

England have yet again managed to surprise the cricketing fans around the globe, as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow created history. The hosts have pulled off their highest ever chasei

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.