
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • ICC team of the year
ICC team of the year News
thumb

Williamson named captain in ICC Test team of the year

Five players from India and New Zealand, the World Test Championship finalists, have been named in the ICC Men's Test team of the year 2021.Kane Williamson, who led New Zealand to

thumb

Shakib, Mushfiqur, Fizz in ICC's ODI team of 2021

ICC has announced the Men's ODI team of the year for 2021, which is led by Babar Azam.For the first time three Bangladeshi players have been in an ICC team of the year XI - Shakib

thumb

No-Indian Player: Babar Azam, Shaheen, Rizwan Named ICC T20I Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled its T20I Team of the Year on Wednesday, with three players from Pakistan - Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.The

thumb

Mustafizur, Marsh, Babar in ICC Men's T20I player of the year

ICC has revealed the Men's T20I team of 2021, comprising players from six countries including Bangladesh.Mustafizur Rahman has made his way to be the only Bangladeshi picked in ICC

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.