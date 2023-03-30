
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • ICC T20I Rankings
ICC T20I Rankings News
thumb

Rashid Khan reclaims No. 1 spot in T20I bowling rankings

After Afghanistan's historicseries win against Pakistan, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has got big newsin the rankings. He has come to the top in the ICC T20 ranking of bowlers.

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga becomes No. 1 T20I bowler

Sri Lankan star spinner WaninduHasaranga has replaced Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan at the top of theT20I bowling rankings after a brilliant T20 World Cup in which he took 1

thumb

Rashid Khan becomes No. 1 T20I all-rounder

Afghanistan picked up their firstpoint of the tournament without playing in their second Super 2 match againstNew Zealand on Wednesday (October 26) because the match was abandoned

thumb

Babar, Suryakumar rise in rankings, Shakib losses top spot

Just a few days ago, Shakib AlHasan topped the list of all-rounders in the ICC T20 rankings. However, withina few days, Mohammad Nabi left behind Shakib again.The Afghanistan capta

thumb

Jhulan Goswami finishes at no. 5 in ICC ODI Rankings, Bangladesh cricketers also make gain

India women’s team pacer JhulanGoswami has concluded her international career as the fifth-ranked bowler inthe latest ICC ODI Rankings. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Renuk

thumb

India gets T20I ranking boost after T20I Series victory over Australia

India's win in the close series over Australia was rewarded as Rohit Sharma's side extended their lead at the top of the MRF Tires ICC T20I Men's Team Rankings.Team India led by Ro

thumb

Nasum reaches top 10 in T20I's bowling, Jadeja tops Test all-rounder

International Cricket Council-ICC has published updated ICC Rankings after accomplishment of some recent bilateral series. Tiger spinner Nasum Ahmed made his way to top ten of ICC

thumb

India No.1 in T20Is, Bangladesh sitting at tenth

After another 3-0 whitewash, this time over West Indies, India have displaced England as the No.1 Men's T20I team on the ICC rankings.Both India and England have 269 ratings but In

thumb

Labuschagne becomes new Test No.1 batter; Babar back as T20I's best

Marnus Labuschagne has jumped to top of ICC batting rankings for the first time in his career, dethroning his Ashes rival Joe Root.After a hundred and a fifty in two innings in the

thumb

Nabi surpass Shakib in latest ICC T20 Rankings

Shakib Al Hasan has lost his Number One position in the latest ICC T20 All Rounder Ranking. Afghan skipper Nabi claimed 1st place during the T20 World Cup jointly, is now in the to

thumb

Babar retains his position at top

International Cricket Council (ICC), the world's top governing body for cricket, has updated its T20I rankings. Although there is not much change in the list of bowlers in the rel

thumb

Shakib loses T20I crown, Nasum breaks into top 20

Shakib Al Hasan has lost his No.1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I all-rounder rankings following the recent update.Shakib regained top spot after the Australia series but his dry patch

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.