ICC T20I ranking News
Huge opportunity for Tigers to overtake Afghans in T20I Rankings
Bangladesh is facing a golden opportunity to overtake Afghanistan in the ICC T20 rankings. If the Tigers win the upcoming T20 series, they will be able to overtake the Afghans in
Shakib regains top spot in T20 rankings
Shakib Al Hasan has grand comeback andonce again became number one all-rounder in ICC Twenty/20 Rankings surpassing Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.Shakib regains top spot in T20I
ICC T20I ranking: Mahmudullah top Bangladeshi, Kohli moves upward
In the updated ICC T20I ranking after the three match Twenty20 series between India and Sri Lanka, Indian batsman Lokesh Rahul has retained the sixth position in the batsmen table
T20I Ranking: Equations between Bangladesh and Windies
The Caribbean tour is closing in for Bangladesh – there is one more series to go, the three match T20I series, the format in which the visitors are yet to gain moderate excellence.
ICC T20I ranking: Finch acquires record breaking points
According to the recently released International Cricket Council (ICC) ranking on Monday, Australian opener Aaron Finch became the first player in the history of Twenty20 Internati