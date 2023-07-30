
ICC T20 World Cup 2007 News
Yuvraj's six sixes steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day: Broad

England fast bowler Stuart Broad remarkedon how Yuvraj Singh's six sixes at the 2007 T20 World Cup helped mold him intothe fierce competitor he is now, saying that it was a difficu

Ashraful delighted to see his fastest T20I half-century record broken by Litton

In 2007, Bangladesh had amemorable victory against West Indies in the first edition of the T20 WorldCup. Mohammad Ashraful scored a half-century off just 20 balls in that winningma

I told him to talk sense: Asif opens up about dressing-room spat with Akhtar

Before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, Shoaib Akhtar was sent back home for assaulting his teammate Mohammed Asif with a bat. The spat between these two pacers made the he

Uthappa wanted to commit suicide every day for three years in a row

Robin Uthappa, a member of India's 2007 Twenty20 World Cup winning team, is a well-known face in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although the beginning of his career was good, he

India won 'bowl-out' because of Dhoni's mastermind

The scoreline of a cricket match was like football only once in history- ‘India 3-0 Pakistan.’ India won the tiebreaker in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup after two arch-rivals ended t

