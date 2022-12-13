ICC T20 Rankings News
Tahlia McGrath is the new No. 1 batter in T20Is
Tahlia McGrath's outstanding performances in the opening two games of Australia's ongoing series against India propelled her to the top of the ICC Women's T20I player rankings in t
Babar Azam's T20I ranking has been improved in the last update
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam moved up from fourth to third in the latest ICC T20I stroke rankings.The 28-year-old's placement improved when he scored 53 runs against New Zealand du
Davon Conway makes significant rise in T20I Rankings
Devon Conway's excellentperformance in the ongoing tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan isreflected in the ICC T20 Rankings. This New Zealand left-handed batsman rises tothe
Suryakumar inches closer to number 1 in ICC T20I Rankings
The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest ICC men's players rankings on Wednesday 5th October and Suryakumar Yadav, the middle tier batsman of the Indian national
Yadav and Pandya move up in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings
Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have made huge gains in the MRF Tires ICC Men's T20I player rankings after superb performances in the opening T20I of t
Babar Azam slide down to 3rd place in the ICC T20 rankings
A new batter has climbed to the top of the MRF Tires ICC Men's T20Is Rankings after his exceptional performance at the Asia Cup.The International Cricket Council (ICC) has updated
Babar losses top spot to Rizwan in ICC T20 Rankings after 1155 days
Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman MohammadRizwan is in great form in the ongoing Asia Cup. He also won the man of thematch award for scoring half-centuries in two matches. As a result
Suryakumar Yadav Retains No. 2 Spot in ICC T20 Rankings
ICC T20I Rankings: Babar Azam retained first place in the hit charts, even as Suryakumar Yadav approaches the Pakistan captain with his consistent performance in the game's shortes
Suryakumar challenges Babar in ICC T20 rankings
With a sensation 76-run knockfrom Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav, India chased the highest T20 run in StKitts' history against the West Indies on Tuesday (August 2). Chasing the t
T20I rankings: Eoin Morgan, Tabraiz Shamsi storm into top ten
In the latest T20I ranking by the International Cricket Council (ICC) published after the conclusion of the three-match series between England and South Africa, England skipper Eoi
Shakib not included in latest ICC rankings
Following the Australia-Pakistan, England-New Zealand and India-Bangladesh Twenty20 series, the global governing body of cricket, ICC has released their T20 rankings. But Banglades
Kuldeep moves to 2nd spot in ICC T20 rankings
Kuldeep Yadav who is known for the knack of spinning the web and weaving the magic against the opposition achieved his career-best second rank in the latest ICC T20 rankings. The e