Icc rating News
India becomes world's best No 1 T20I team after second series sweep in a row
India have climbed to the top of the T20I standings thanks to a 3-0 win over West Indies on Sunday night in Kolkata.The Indian team are now on a nine-game winning streak in T20Is s
ICC Ratings: Virat Kohli now ranks below Babar Azam in all three cricket formats
Indian test skipper Virat Kohli slipped under Pakistani captain Babar Azam in the International Cricket Council (ICC) strike rating in all three cricket formats - Test, ODI and T20