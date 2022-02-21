
Icc rating News
thumb

India becomes world's best No 1 T20I team after second series sweep in a row

India have climbed to the top of the T20I standings thanks to a 3-0 win over West Indies on Sunday night in Kolkata.The Indian team are now on a nine-game winning streak in T20Is s

thumb

ICC Ratings: Virat Kohli now ranks below Babar Azam in all three cricket formats

Indian test skipper Virat Kohli slipped under Pakistani captain Babar Azam in the International Cricket Council (ICC) strike rating in all three cricket formats - Test, ODI and T20

