ICC Ranking News
Rashid Khan reclaims No. 1 spot in T20I bowling rankings
After Afghanistan's historicseries win against Pakistan, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has got big newsin the rankings. He has come to the top in the ICC T20 ranking of bowlers.
Abdul Razzaq glimpse the Pakistan cricket team as No: 1 across all formats
Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes Team Pakistan's incredible performance in all areas means they have the ability to take the top spot in the rankings.Abdul Razzaq, regarded
KL Rahul, Lungi Ngidi rise in the ICC ranking after Centurion face-off
KL Rahul, Lungi Ngidi and Temba Bavuma were the biggest winners in the ICC rankings after the first test between South Africa and India in Centurion.India Opening Round KL Rahul Af
Nabi equals Shakib, Babar-Hasaranga go top in ICC T20I Rankings
International Cricket Council (ICC) has published updated ICC Twenty/20 Ineternational's Rankings. Changes has occurredin every category in the ranking.Nabi equals Shakib, Babar-Ha
Never thought of being in top five: Miraz
After attaining career-best ODI ranking on Wednesday (January 27) courtesy of his brilliant performance in the three-match series against West Indies, Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Has
Anderson-Crawly improves in ICC ranking after Pakistan series
With a dramatic draw at the final match of the three match Test series between England and visiting Pakistan, England clinched the series with 1-0 lead. Although, the batting firmn