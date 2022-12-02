
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • ICC ODI World Cup 2019
ICC ODI World Cup 2019 News
thumb

Stokes opens up on possible comeback in ODIs from retirement

In addition to T20 cricket,England are the current world champion in ODI. Ben Stokes was the hero of the2019 World Cup final victory. With a year to go before another ODI World Cup

thumb

We've got to be careful not to rush Archer back: Stokes

Ben Stokes, captain of England'sTest squad, believes that England should avoid repeating the error thatsidelined Jofra Archer for a lengthy period. Archer, who returned to cricketa

thumb

Everyone wanted to copy Australia, now teams want to copy us: Moeen Ali

Whatever the rankings say, theWorld Cup achievement says - England are now the best team in limited-overscricket. After winning the 2019 ODI World Cup, England also recently won th

thumb

Buttler says Stokes could be England's greatest ever cricketer

England beat Pakistan by 5wickets in the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) onSunday (November 13). In addition to the ODI World Cup, the English arecurrentl

thumb

He's a champion under pressure: Fleming on Stokes

Ben Stokes once again gaveEngland a breathtaking victory in the final with an outstanding innings.England's T20 World Cup title-winning moment came from Stokes' bat. The entire cri

thumb

Taskin wants to surpass himself in all aspects

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed wasexcluded from the national team previously because of continuous bad form. But sincehis return to the team, Taskin ensured he becomes an integral p

thumb

Shakib praises IPL, says boycotting the tournament isn't an option

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan did not play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. No teamshowed interest in taking Shakib in the two-day mega auction. Shakib,therefo

thumb

India ready to test bench strength in future ODIs, says Sridhar

India's fielding coach R Sridhar was in the pre-match presentation to voice his opinion about players who are warming the bench in the Indian cricket team. He further added that th

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.