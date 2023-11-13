
thumb

Cricket Australia name their best 11 of the 2023 ODI World Cup

Following the conclusion of the league phase of the ICC World Cup 2023, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced its team for the 2023 World Cup. Cricket Australia has appointed Virat

thumb

Babar Azam named as Captain ICC's ODI Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the 2022 Men's ODI Team of the Year with Pakistani batsman Babar Azam as the team captain.The ICC Team of the Year recog

thumb

ICC announce ODI Team of the Year

International Cricket Council (ICC) honoured the players with awards for their remarkable performances in the year 2019 and also announced the ODI and Test teams of the year.Rohit

