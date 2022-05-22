ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 News
Singapore appoint Salman Butt as consulting head coach
as the consulting head coach of the Singapore national team.Salman has ended his career with acontroversial match-fixing scandal. Although he returned to cricket afterserving a pri
Ireland, UAE qualify for 2022 T20 World Cup
Ireland and UAE are the new teams to qualify for the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup in Australia after registering handsome wins in the semi-finals of Global Qualifier A in Oman.Ireland