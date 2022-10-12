
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 News
thumb

Marco Jansen replaces Pretorius in South Africa T20 World Cup squad

Dwaine Pretorius, who sustained a finger injury during South Africa's recent T20I series in India, has been replaced by Marco Jansen in the team's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup,

thumb

Team India travel to Australia for World Cup 2022

India captain Rohit Sharma said a decision would be made on replacing the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the 2022 T20 World Cup after his arrival in Australia. Bumrah was ruled out of

thumb

No 4 is a good position for me says Suryakumar Yadav

Star India National Cricket Team mid-level batsman Suryakumar Yadav said he enjoys batting at every position for his side, but number 4 position suits him best.The right-handed bat

thumb

Bangladesh thinking Mahmudullah's selection for T20 World Cup

The inclusion of Mahmudullah in the T20 team for the World Cup, to be played in Australia in October-November, has divided Bangladesh's selection.The biggest question floating arou

thumb

Jadeja ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to freak injury, BCCI confirms

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will miss the T20 World Cup in Australia this year due to a 'freak' injury - an injury sustained during an adventure activity - which has proved so frus

thumb

Wasim Jaffer picks South Africa as a strong contender for the T20 World Cup

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer said South Africa are hot contenders for the upcoming T20 World Cup after beating England 2-1 in the three-game T20 series.Wassim Jaafar names So

thumb

Reports: India's Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup squads are expected to be the same

The challenging task for the Indian Selection Committee will come in a week when the selection gathers again to choose the team for the Asian Cup. They picked the team for Zimbabwe

thumb

Ricky Ponting says Pakistan lack of quality to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 finals

The 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia is less than three months away and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has named his favorites for the tournament and Pakistan is not one of

thumb

Former England Pacer believes Umran Malik should play for India in T20 World Cup

Former England pacer Darren Gough has explained that while Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh are options he believes fast bowler Umran Malik would become an excellent signing for

thumb

Ricky Ponting says Rishabh Pant & Dinesh Karthik I would pick for the T20 World Cup in Squad

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, one of the best cricketers to have played for Australia, believes India should go with Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik as wicketkeepers for

thumb

Nasser Hussain urges India to better prepare to play left-arm pacers

Indian sluggers were left helpless against players like Mohammad Amir in the ICC Champions Trophy final and Shaheen Afridi during the T20 World Cup.Former England captain Nasser Hu

thumb

Shahid Afridi believes India are favorites to win the 2022 T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that the India national cricket team will be one of the favorites to win the upcoming 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup t

