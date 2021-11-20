
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 News
thumb

No Williamson-Warner in Pietersen's WC dream XI

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 finished on November 14. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has announced the best World Cup 11 as per his view. There is no Indian cricketer in

thumb

Harbhajan name Williamson as captain in his WC Team

Captain Babar Azam was a big contributor to the performance of Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021. However, Harbhajan Singh did not kept the cricketerin his best XI of the World Cup!H

thumb

If 20 minutes late, both my windpipes would have burst: Rizwan

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan, who made a full recovery, has shared details of the seriousness of the injury during the ICC Twenty/20 World Cupand recalled what he was told by th

thumb

Shoaib criticize outrageous Aussie celebration as disgusting!

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has reacted angrilyto a typical Australian Cricket Team celebration after clinching maiden T20 title.The video of such peculiar celebration

thumb

Hasaranga surprises with highest wicket taker in T20 WC

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the honor of being the Twenty/20 World Cup 2021's top wicket taker, leaving behind all the big names.Hasaranga surprises with highest wi

thumb

Did toss decided the WC winner?

Aaron Finch reveled in the “awesome” feeling of leading Australia to their first men’s T20 World Cup crown but confessed the outcome of the coin toss was a major factor throughout

thumb

Liton-Naim tops in list of batsmen without Six in WC

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has ended. Australia have won their maiden T20 WC title. But, there are many statistics, which have drawn the attention of the cricket lovers. Banglades

thumb

No Indian in ICC's most valuable Team of the World Cup

T20 World Cup 2021 had it all. From excitement to drama, the biggest T20 extravaganza did not disappoint the fans. Australia emerged as the top side in the end as they defeated a f

thumb

Australia knows how to win the World Cup

Elusive T20 World Cup trophy finally won by Australia in the Seventh edition of it. Australia's wicket keeper Matthew wade is thrilled after winning the title.Before the Seventh ed

thumb

World cup is past, focusing on Pakistan series: Taskin

After a disappointing World Cup, Bangladesh team is coming on the field again. The Bangladesh-Pakistan T20 series will start on November 19, which national team pacer Taskin Ahmed

thumb

Zampa is real man of the tournament for Finch

The seventh edition of the Twenty20 World Cup has finally come to an end after a month of thrilling cricket. David Warner was named Man of the Tournament in the recently concluded

thumb

Jimmy's eyes on Australia world cup

New Zealand failed to win the title once again in the final. However, this time Jimmy Neesham did not get as emotional as before Rather, he has started counting the moments of th

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.