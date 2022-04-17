
ICC FTP News
thumb

Australia set to host Bangladesh in 2027

Bangladesh men's team are in line for their first Australia tour in 19 years, as both boards are arranging fixtures for the next five years.If all goes right, Bangladesh will visit

thumb

Bangladesh's busy 2022 schedule at a glance

Bangladesh will play as many as 11 Tests, 23 ODIs and 11 T20Is (outisde multinational tournaments) in 2022.After an already bumper 2021, yet another tight schedule awaits Banglades

thumb

Bangladesh to host Afghanistan in limited-overs series

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has unveiled its Future Tours Programme (FTP) till the end of 2023, which includes a white-ball tour to Bangladesh in February-March.The tour will i

thumb

After India and Australia, England oppose ICC's 2023-31 FTP program

After India and Australia, England have also opposed the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s Future Tours Program (FTP) of 2023-31.In the proposed FTP that the ICC submitted in i

thumb

2019 fixtures: No home ODIs scheduled for Bangladesh

Bangladesh have ended 2018 with 21 international victories, the most-ever for them in a calendar year. The new year 2019 awaits foreign challenge including the World Cup for the Ti

thumb

Bangladesh get over 150 matches in new FTP

Bangladesh will play more than 150 international matches in the new FTP (Future Tours Programme) starting from July 2018 till March 2023. India are only nation who will be playing

thumb

44 Tests slotted for Tigers in 2018-23

International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced new FTP (Future Tours Programme) for 2018 to 2023. Bangladesh will play 44 Tests in this period. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ পাঁচ বছরে ৪৪ টেস্ট

