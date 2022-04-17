ICC FTP News
Australia set to host Bangladesh in 2027
Bangladesh men's team are in line for their first Australia tour in 19 years, as both boards are arranging fixtures for the next five years.If all goes right, Bangladesh will visit
Bangladesh's busy 2022 schedule at a glance
Bangladesh will play as many as 11 Tests, 23 ODIs and 11 T20Is (outisde multinational tournaments) in 2022.After an already bumper 2021, yet another tight schedule awaits Banglades
Bangladesh to host Afghanistan in limited-overs series
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has unveiled its Future Tours Programme (FTP) till the end of 2023, which includes a white-ball tour to Bangladesh in February-March.The tour will i
After India and Australia, England oppose ICC's 2023-31 FTP program
After India and Australia, England have also opposed the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s Future Tours Program (FTP) of 2023-31.In the proposed FTP that the ICC submitted in i
2019 fixtures: No home ODIs scheduled for Bangladesh
Bangladesh have ended 2018 with 21 international victories, the most-ever for them in a calendar year. The new year 2019 awaits foreign challenge including the World Cup for the Ti
Bangladesh get over 150 matches in new FTP
Bangladesh will play more than 150 international matches in the new FTP (Future Tours Programme) starting from July 2018 till March 2023. India are only nation who will be playing
44 Tests slotted for Tigers in 2018-23
International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced new FTP (Future Tours Programme) for 2018 to 2023. Bangladesh will play 44 Tests in this period. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ পাঁচ বছরে ৪৪ টেস্ট