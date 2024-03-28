ICC Elite Panel Umpires News
Sharafuddoulla becomes the first Bangladeshi umpire to be added in ICC elite panel
Bangladesh umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid became the first Bangladeshi to be added in ICC elite panel of umpires. Sharafuddoula Ibne Shahid.In all, Sharafuddoula has been an on-fi
Aleem Dar receives the guard of honour after final Test as umpiring career
Renowned Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar received a guard of honor from the players and match officials on Friday at the end of his successful 24-year career.Renowned Pakistani umpire Al