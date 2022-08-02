ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-23 News
Babar Azam is Leading Run-Scorer in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup Super League
Babar Azam was named Pakistan's all format captain in 2020 and has since produced phenomenal performances in all formats, both as a captain and a cricketer.His ability to lead the
Heartbreak continues for the Irish as Blackcaps win by 1 run
It was yet again another heartbreaking defeat for Ireland, as they lost to New Zealand by 1 run, as they set off to do the impossible and chase 361. New Zealand, who were pushed to
Ross Taylor signs off from international cricket
A 16-year-old international career has come to an end for New Zealand great Ross Taylor, who has won in his last ODI against Netherlands in Hamilton as the Blackcaps sealed 3-0 swe
Babar, Imam pull off Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Three-match series is now level at 1-1 after Pakistan have chased down 349 in the second ODI against Australia in Lahore.Ben McDermott's maiden ODI hundred went in vain after Imam-
Head's 70-ball ton sets up 1-0 lead in Lahore
Fresh from Test series win in their first tour to Pakistan in 24 years, Australia have begun the three-match ODI series with a positive note bybeating the hosts by 88 runs in the f
Taskin's 5-fer hands Bangladesh first series win in SENA
Bangladesh have created history by claiming series win in a SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) country for the first time. The three-match Super League series
History on the cards for Tigers
Bangladesh will need a repeat of first ODI performance in Centurion as they face South Africa in the series-deciding third ODI at the same venue.South Africa bounced back strongly
Why Bangladesh's win over South Africa is special
In the first match of the three-match ODI series at their home ground Centurion, the Proteas could not stand properly in front of the Tigers. The visiting Bangladesh team went ahea
Live: SA ask Bangladesh to bat first, de Kock out with illness
South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first ODI match against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park, Centurion.The hosts are missing Quinton de Kock, who is out wit
Tigers' chance to breach SA's fortress
19 international matches - including 9 ODIs - are the number of matches Bangladesh have played South Africa in South Africa, and unsurprisingly, Bangladesh have lost all of them. B
Tamim calls on Tigers to take up challenge
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal looks forward to a challenging three-match ODI series against South Africa that begins on Friday.Bangladesh, currently placed on top of the table in
Afghanistan deny Bangladesh whitewash in thumping win
No 3-0 whitewash or another 10 Super League points for Bangladesh as Afghanistan have turned it around in the third and final ODI in Chattogram winning by a comfortable margin of s