ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2022 News
Bangladesh vs West Indies itinerary announced
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has released the schedule for home series against West Indies in January-February 2021.[caption id="attachment_111487" align="alignnone" width="640"]
Ahmedabad to host D/N India-England Test
Newly modified Motera Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad will host a day-night Test clash between India and England in February 2021.England will tour India
SA player tests COVID positive, first ODI vs England postponed
Massive news from Cape Town as the first ODI between South Africa and England has been postponed just an hour before the start of the play.Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed
Smith headlines Australia's series win
Australia have bagged the three-match series with a game to go as they thrash India by 51 runs in the second ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground.The win also puts Australia on top of the
Finch, Smith fire Australia to handsome win
Tons from Aaron Finch and Smith Smith have boosted Australia to a comfortable 66-run win in the high-scoring first ODI against India at Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia put up a ma
CWI to send inspection team in Bangladesh
Cricket West Indies (CWI) will send a two-member inspection team to Bangladesh ahead of West Indies' tour scheduled in January-February 2021.CWI director Dr. Akshai Mansingh (also
Decision on reducing Bangladesh-West Indies Tests soon
Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt has assured of Caribbeans touring Bangladesh in January-February next year. The number of Test matches for the series will be fin
Bangladesh-West Indies may see two Tests instead of three
West Indies will land in Bangladesh in January 2021 to play three Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is. However, the Test matches may be reduced to two.Bangladesh are set to make return
Super Over sees Zimbabwe win over Pakistan
The third ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe has ended in an epic tie. Zimbabwe have earned valuable 10 points after winning the Super Over. The series belongs to Pakistan, who won
PCB names 15-man squad for series opener
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a revised 15-man squad for the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will be playing their first ODI sinc
Australia-India fixtures finalised
Fixtures for the most awaited series of this year - Australia vs India have been confirmed. Five venues in Australia will arrange India series.The series includes three ODIs, three