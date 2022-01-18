ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 News
2019 WC wasn’t an annihilation of Bangladesh: Rhodes
After being sacked as Bangladesh head coach on 2019 World Cup failure, Englishman Steve Rhodes is in Bangladesh again, this time as a consultant to BPL franchise Comilla Victorians
Five major controversies around Rohit Sharma in recent times
Five Indian players namely Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, and Prithvi Shaw are in trouble after being suspected of a potential bio-bubble breach. The inci
Best moment yet to come: Shakib
Bangladesh's poster-boy Shakib Al Hasan has recalled his best memories of his career and a big dream in a Youtube video.Shakib answered questions from journalists on Wednesday thro
Henry Nicholls to donate World Cup final shirt
Star New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls has decided to do his part to assist the country's poor families affected by COVID-19 pandemic, donating the shirt he wore in the heart-stop
Archer finds lost World Cup medal
England's world cup winning pacer Jofra Archer who earlier went crazy by searching for his World Cup medal that he had lost while moving flats, reveals that he finally has been reu
ECB softens recreational drugs policy
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has softened their recreational drugs policy.This comes after the 21-day ban clandestine that led to Alex Hales miss out on the ICC Cricke
2019 Men's World Cup gave £350 million boost to UK economy: ICC
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the Men's World Cup in England and Wales last year generated a total economic impact to the United Kingdom of more than £
Dhawan suffers another injury scare
Just when he was starting to get his mojo back with three consecutive half centuries, senior India opener Shikhar Dhwan faces an injury scare which could once again rule him out fr
Dhoni talks about World Cup semi-final runout
Former Indian skipper and present wicket-keeper batsman finally opened up about his runout in the semi-final game of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand.[caption id="att
ICC reveals fixing approaches during World Cup 2019
In an exclusive exposure, International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed various attempts of match fixing during 2019 World Cup in England and Wales that has been termed as 'clea
Neesham ready to take bribes to watch Australia-Pakistan Test
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is well-known for his Twitter activity. He got his fame tweeting after the lose to England in a strange way in the final of the ICC Men’s Worl
"It was a scary thing" - Kane Williamson on ICC World Cup Final 2019
One of the most exciting matches in the history of the one-day World Cup finals has taken place some months ago between England and New Zealand in England. For the first time the f