ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 News
Joe Root picks his leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for the World Cup 2023

The former England's test team captain and the star batter of the team picked teammates Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid as his pick for the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-tak

World Cup trophy set for Bangladesh tour

As part of the celebrations for the upcoming World Cup, to be held in India in October-November, the World Cup trophy is set to arrive in Bangladesh. On August 7th, the trophy will

Bangladesh look to rewrite Durban history

As Bangladesh take on South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban, memories of the infamous 2003 Cricket World Cup defeat to Canada at this very ground flash back. The Tige

Ponting recalls the bat he used in 2003 World Cup final

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting posted a nostalgic post on his Twitter account, remembering the bat he used during the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.[caption id="atta

