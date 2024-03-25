ICC Champions Trophy 2025 News
ICC delegation visits Pakistan to assess Champions Trophy venues
Pakistan will host the ChampionsTrophy to be held in 2025. They are preparing three stadiums for the tournamentto be held in February of that year. ICC delegation visited Karachi S
David Warner retires from ODI cricket
Together with the conclusion ofhis career in Test cricket, David Warner has declared his retirement fromone-day international cricket. However, this legendary Australian cricketers
2025 Champions Trophy to move out of Pakistan due to India: Report
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will not be played in Pakistan and is likely to be moved out of the country as India is unlikely to travel to a neighboring country due to security co
Bangladesh qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Bangladesh has qualified to playin the Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan in 2025. The next edition of theChampions Trophy will be arranged with the best eight teams of the 20
Top seven teams of 2023 World Cup will qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will see the top seven teams compete after the group stage of the current ICC World Cup 2023, with Pakistan as the host country.The International Cric
Shakib plans to retire from international cricket after 2025 Champions Trophy
Bangladesh captain Shakib AlHasan reveals that he won’t be the captain of the Bangladesh ODI team after theupcoming World Cup. He initially rejected the captaincy for the Asia Cup
Pakistan delays signing hosting contract of Champions Trophy 2025
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has delayed signing the hosting contract for the 2025 Champions Trophy tournament sent to it by the International Cricket Council (ICC) some time a
India in worry regarding Pakistan's security
Pakistan will host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Doubts have been raised about whether India will participate in the ICC event in Pakistan after a long time.India worried about P
Ramiz excited to become host of Champions Trophy
Pakistan cricket was in deep trouble after New Zealand and England teams canceled their tour last September. However, this time Pakistan has got the condition to host the ICC Cham
Like Bangladesh and India, Pakistan too interested to host 2025 CT
Like neighbours Bangladesh and India, Pakistan have also expressed their interest to host the Champions Trophy in 2025.After the board of governors meeting, Pakistan Cricket Board
BCB interested to host Champions Trophy, co-host World Cups
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will put its name up for hosting the next ICC Men's Champions Trophy scheduled in 2025.The ICC announced earlier this month that Champions Trophy wil
ICC re-introduces Champions Trophy, 14-team World Cup
The ICC has announced expansion of men's global events after the end of a board meeting.The Men's Cricket World Cups in 2027 and 2031 will feature 14 teams and 54 matches per event