
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • ICC 2019 World Cup
ICC 2019 World Cup News
thumb

Stokes took 'cigarette break' before the World Cup super over

The historic World Cup final between England and New Zealand happened exactly on this day last year and an interesting story about the man of the final Ben Stokes was revealed in '

thumb

Watched the World Cup final three times during lockdown: Morgan

It's been exactly one year since England won their first-ever World Cup and the winning captain Eoin Morgan went back to the flashback to talk about the historical scenes.While alm

thumb

Rohit Sharma Can Be My Opening Partner From Another Country: Jason Roy

Indian Opener Sharma and Austrian starter David Warner are undoubtedly two of the best opening batsmen in the white-ball format in the modern cricket. Both of them very well know h

thumb

Williamson reveals why he sent Guptill and Neesham in the super over

The 2019 World Cup final was the first dramatic final, cricket world ever seen. After the match got tied, it was decided to go for a super over. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson

thumb

Morgan picks between Messi-Ronaldo and Priyanka-Deepika

English Batsman Eoin Morgan recently participated in a rapid fire round. During the question answering session, he made his picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo , Priya

thumb

England in deep trouble following ICC rule change

England are in deep trouble ahead of their mission to become double world champions by winning the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.As the International Cricket Council (ICC) has

thumb

Bangladesh finish CWC19 with back to back defeats

Bangladesh have been handed yet another defeat in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Pakistan as thrashed the Masheafe Bin Mortaza by 94 runs. Having been asked to bowl first, Bangl

thumb

Twitter goes crazy as Carlos Brathwaite plays unreal innings

The hero of 2016 ICC T20 World Cup's final Carlos Brathwaite almost played another heroic knock in an important match against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup on Sa

thumb

Can team Tigers turn the table on English Lions?

Host England is among the tournament’s favorite . They are on top of ICC ODI ranking . The mother country appeared in this world cup with all corners covered . Many think that moth

thumb

Ashwin predicts CWC19 finalists

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has already been started in England and Wales on 30th May. After one-sided result in the first four games, Bangladesh beat South Africa in a dramatic

thumb

Business as usual formidable South Africa

While Afghanistan beating strong Pakistan was a bit of a surprise, one of the leading contender of top honor in 2019  strong  South Africa cruised against Sri Lanka winning easily

thumb

Spin will be decisive during World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan

In less than a month from now on, ICC World Cup 2019 will be underway in England and Wales. Lot of altercations have been going around regarding the wicket and weather condition in

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.