ICC News
thumb

Sana Mir appointed ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador

Legendary Pakistani captain SanaMir has been selected by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as theambassador for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, which will take place

thumb

Toffee to stream 6 ICC tournaments in next two years

Not just the T20 World Cup, butall of the games from the following six ICC tournaments may be watchedseparately on Banglalink's digital entertainment platform Toffee. Banglalinkmad

thumb

ICC observer team in Mirpur to visit Women's T20 World Cup venues

There is a Women's T20 World Cup this year coming up. And Bangladesh is the host nation for this mega event. Prior to the gala event, ICC personnel have come to Bangladesh to visit

thumb

Former England Test opener Roman Subba Row dies at 92

Former England Test opener, ICC match referee and Cricket administrator, Roman Subba Row has been died at 92, confirmed by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday. Roman

thumb

ICC to host its annual conference in Colombo in July

The ICC's annual conference willbe held in Colombo. The exact dates for the yearly conclave have yet to bedetermined, although it will most likely take place in the third week of J

thumb

Nagorik TV, Banglalink get ICC broadcast, digital rights

TSM has been granted two years ofbroadcasting rights for the ICC cricket tournament in Bangladesh. Theorganization will guarantee that the tournament is broadcast on Nagorik TV and

thumb

Cricket Namibia announces first-ever central contracts for Women’s team

For the first time, CricketNamibia has brought women cricketers under the central contract. The contractwith women cricketers was completed in February this year. The announcementc

thumb

ICC delegation visits Pakistan to assess Champions Trophy venues

Pakistan will host the ChampionsTrophy to be held in 2025. They are preparing three stadiums for the tournamentto be held in February of that year. ICC delegation visited Karachi S

thumb

Demand for India-Pakistan World Cup tickets 200 times higher

The demand for tickets for theIndia - Pakistan match in the upcoming T20 World Cup is 200 times higher. This hasbeen informed by the ICC.Apart from ICC events,India-Pakistan matche

thumb

Jasprit Bumrah fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah hasbeen punished for breaching level one of the ICC Code of Conduct in the openingTest between India and England in Hyderabad. Ollie Pope played anunforg

thumb

ICC lifts Sri Lanka's ban

Sri Lankan cricket was banned bythe ICC, the apex body of cricket, in November last year. This time, thehighest body of cricket announced the lifting of the ban. The ICC announcedt

thumb

Usman Khawaja wins ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award

Usman Khawaja won the ICC TestCricketer of the Year award. Khawaja had an amazing time in Test cricket in 2023.This time the Australia opener got that award. Khawaja has beaten com

