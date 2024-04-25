ICC News
Sana Mir appointed ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador
Legendary Pakistani captain SanaMir has been selected by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as theambassador for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, which will take place
Toffee to stream 6 ICC tournaments in next two years
Not just the T20 World Cup, butall of the games from the following six ICC tournaments may be watchedseparately on Banglalink's digital entertainment platform Toffee. Banglalinkmad
ICC observer team in Mirpur to visit Women's T20 World Cup venues
There is a Women's T20 World Cup this year coming up. And Bangladesh is the host nation for this mega event. Prior to the gala event, ICC personnel have come to Bangladesh to visit
Former England Test opener Roman Subba Row dies at 92
Former England Test opener, ICC match referee and Cricket administrator, Roman Subba Row has been died at 92, confirmed by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday. Roman
ICC to host its annual conference in Colombo in July
The ICC's annual conference willbe held in Colombo. The exact dates for the yearly conclave have yet to bedetermined, although it will most likely take place in the third week of J
Nagorik TV, Banglalink get ICC broadcast, digital rights
TSM has been granted two years ofbroadcasting rights for the ICC cricket tournament in Bangladesh. Theorganization will guarantee that the tournament is broadcast on Nagorik TV and
Cricket Namibia announces first-ever central contracts for Women’s team
For the first time, CricketNamibia has brought women cricketers under the central contract. The contractwith women cricketers was completed in February this year. The announcementc
ICC delegation visits Pakistan to assess Champions Trophy venues
Pakistan will host the ChampionsTrophy to be held in 2025. They are preparing three stadiums for the tournamentto be held in February of that year. ICC delegation visited Karachi S
Demand for India-Pakistan World Cup tickets 200 times higher
The demand for tickets for theIndia - Pakistan match in the upcoming T20 World Cup is 200 times higher. This hasbeen informed by the ICC.Apart from ICC events,India-Pakistan matche
Jasprit Bumrah fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah hasbeen punished for breaching level one of the ICC Code of Conduct in the openingTest between India and England in Hyderabad. Ollie Pope played anunforg
ICC lifts Sri Lanka's ban
Sri Lankan cricket was banned bythe ICC, the apex body of cricket, in November last year. This time, thehighest body of cricket announced the lifting of the ban. The ICC announcedt
Usman Khawaja wins ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award
Usman Khawaja won the ICC TestCricketer of the Year award. Khawaja had an amazing time in Test cricket in 2023.This time the Australia opener got that award. Khawaja has beaten com