Ian Pont News
Impractical to play cricket in face masks?
Former Pakistan captain and current coach Misbah-ul-Haq has caused a stir by suggesting that cricketers should play the game with a mask. However, the suggestion is not practical,
Ian Pont remarks proud statement about Anamul Haque Bijoy
Anamul Haque Bijoy has been in superlative run of form in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. He raced to 393 runs batting in last five innings in the league.With an astounding avera
5 bowling coaches Bangladesh should consider
Heath Streak's intention not to extend his contract with BCB came as huge setback for the country's cricket. Streak played a key role in Bangladesh's steady rise in the last couple