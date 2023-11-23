Ian Bell News
Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13
Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize
Ian Bell, Saqlain Mushtaq in New Zealand coaching panel for Bangladesh tour
New Zealand is going to have severalcoaching staff in the upcoming overseas tour. The New Zealand Cricket Board'smove is mainly to bring new ideas into the team.The journey of the
The Ian Bell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Ian Bell is an English cricketer who was born on April 11, 1982 in Warwickshire. He played in all formats of the game for the England cricket team. He is a top-order right-handed b
Babar Azam picks Kane Williamson's cover drive as his favourite shot
Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in the current era. Many times, he has been compared to India's run-machine Virat Kohli because of his sheer con
du Plessis joins Azharuddin-Elgar in 199 club
South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has become the 11th man to be dismissed on 199 runs in Test cricket, second from South Africa.Having a previous Test high-score of 137, the stag
Watch: MS Dhoni's ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade moment
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been awarded the award of ICC Spirit of Decade Award in the ICC Awards of the Decade.The latest trending topic around the game is the ICC Awards
Kohli, de Villiers, Stokes send special gift to Bell's son
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Ben Stokes sent a special gift to former England cricket Ian Bell's son Joseph and the former cricketer shared that in his social media handles.Fo
English batsman Ian Bell announces retirement
Former England batsman Ian Bell has announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket. The 38 years old took an end of his 21 years long career on Saturday. He announ
Bell names 3 toughest bowler he has ever faced
Former England legendary batsman Ian Bell has named the toughest bowlers he faced. The former England hero Ian Bell has named Australia duo Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath and Pakist
I'm lucky to play BPL before PSL: Ian Bell
Right handed English batsman Ian Bell is out of the national team for the last three and half years.Represented England in nearly 300 matches, Ian Bell has been deprived from the t
Ian Bell hoping for a national comeback in the England test side
England’s long forgotten middle order batsman Ian Bell is sensing a national comeback in the England test side for next year’s Ashes against Australia at home. On the back of a bri
'England obviously up against Bangladesh'
Considering England as the sure-shot favorites to lift the championship in this ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England's long-time discarded batsman Ian Bell wrote in his special colum