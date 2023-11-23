
Ian Bell News
thumb

Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13

Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize

thumb

Ian Bell, Saqlain Mushtaq in New Zealand coaching panel for Bangladesh tour

New Zealand is going to have severalcoaching staff in the upcoming overseas tour. The New Zealand Cricket Board'smove is mainly to bring new ideas into the team.The journey of the

thumb

The Ian Bell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Ian Bell is an English cricketer who was born on April 11, 1982 in Warwickshire. He played in all formats of the game for the England cricket team. He is a top-order right-handed b

thumb

Babar Azam picks Kane Williamson's cover drive as his favourite shot

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in the current era. Many times, he has been compared to India's run-machine Virat Kohli because of his sheer con

thumb

du Plessis joins Azharuddin-Elgar in 199 club

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has become the 11th man to be dismissed on 199 runs in Test cricket, second from South Africa.Having a previous Test high-score of 137, the stag

thumb

Watch: MS Dhoni's ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade moment

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been awarded the award of ICC Spirit of Decade Award in the ICC Awards of the Decade.The latest trending topic around the game is the ICC Awards

thumb

Kohli, de Villiers, Stokes send special gift to Bell's son

Virat Kohli, AB de  Villiers, and Ben Stokes sent a special gift to former England cricket Ian Bell's son Joseph and the former cricketer shared that in his social media handles.Fo

thumb

English batsman Ian Bell announces retirement

Former England batsman Ian Bell has announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket. The 38 years old took an end of his 21 years long career on Saturday. He announ

thumb

Bell names 3 toughest bowler he has ever faced

Former England legendary batsman Ian Bell has named the toughest bowlers he faced. The former England hero Ian Bell has named Australia duo Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath and Pakist

thumb

I'm lucky to play BPL before PSL: Ian Bell

Right handed English batsman Ian Bell is out of the national team for the last three and half years.Represented England in nearly 300 matches, Ian Bell has been deprived from the t

thumb

Ian Bell hoping for a national comeback in the England test side

England’s long forgotten middle order batsman Ian Bell is sensing a national comeback in the England test side for next year’s Ashes against Australia at home. On the back of a bri

thumb

'England obviously up against Bangladesh'

Considering England as the sure-shot favorites to lift the championship in this ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England's long-time discarded batsman Ian Bell wrote in his special colum

