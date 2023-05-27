
Head injury News
thumb

Shadab Khan Suffers Head Injury during match in T20 Blast

Pakistani star all-rounder Shadab Khan was involved in a serious collision in the T20 Vitality Blast debut for Sussex and had to be pulled off the field.Shadab Khan's much-anticipa

thumb

All neurological observations normal, PCB updates on Shan's injury

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that batter Shan Masood has had his concussion retested after he was awkwardly hit in the head by a shot by Mohammad Nawaz in the net

thumb

Sri Lanka-born physio recommends use of testing app for head injury

Sri Lanka-born Australian physio Dulan Kodikara was recently invited as a speaker in the 1st Virtual Symposium on Cricket &amp;amp; Sports Science, hosted by India's eminent orthop

