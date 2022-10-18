
Hat-Trick News
thumb

UAE spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes a hat-trick against Sri Lanka

UAE leg spinner Karthik Meiyappan made history at the 2022 T20 World Cup by scoring a hat-trick against Sri Lanka. Meiyappan became the first UAE player in the men's T20Is to score

thumb

IRE vs NZ: Michael Bracewell gets a hat-trick in his first over of T20I career

Bracewell continued his stellar tour of Ireland by ending New Zealand's second Twenty20 win over Ireland with a hat-trick this morning in Belfast as the Black Caps convincingly sec

