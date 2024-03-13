
Hashmatullah Shahidi News
Mohammad Nabi's all round brilliance hands Afghanistan a thumping 117 run victory

Afghanistan crashed Ireland by 117 runs on Wednesday (13th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Mohammad Nabi's fifer and fifties from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah G

Hashmatullah Shahidi's fifty takes Afghanistan into the lead after day 2 in Abu Dhabi test

An absorbing day of test cricket in Abu Dhabi. Hashmatullah Shahidi's unbeaten fifty took Afghanistan into the lead after Zia-Ur-Rahman's fifer. The match is nicely poised after th

We are trying our best to make it to the semi-final: Shahidi

Afghanistan heroism is going onin the World Cup. After defeating world champions England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka,they defeated the Netherlands on Friday. Afghanistan has brightened th

Nabi, Rahmat Shah star in Afghanistan's dominating win over Netherlands

Afghanistan thumped Netherlands by 7 wickets on Friday (3rd November) at Lucknow. Mohammad Nabi's 3 wicket haul with the ball helped Afghanistan bundle Netherlands out for a measly

Fazalhaq Farooqi's deadly four fer before Azmatullah's blitzkrieg 73* help Afghanistan win over Sri Lanka

Afghanistan crushed Sri Lanka by on Monday (30th October) at Pune. Fazalhaq Farooqi's deadly four wicket haul before Azmatullah Omarzai's quick-fire 73 helped Afghanistan chase dow

We want to make this tournament historic for our country people: Shahidi

Afghanistan made the first upsetof the current ODI World Cup by defeating England. This time they defeated Pakistantoo. However, this victory of the Afghans did not seem like an ac

This was the best win: Afghanistan captain after historic win against England

Afghanistan captain HashmatullahShahidi gives credit to the openers after registering a historic win against Englandin the ODI World Cup on Sunday (October 15) in Delhi.It is said

Shahidi: We are expecting the same that the people will come there and support us in the stadium

Afghanistan captainHashmatullah Shahidi believes that the support from the crowd will be a major boost for them in the upcoming World Cup. He also added that his batting side will

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid's heroics go in vain as Sri Lanka win a thriller to reach super fours

Sri Lanka triumphed over Afghanistan to get to the super fours. They have beaten Afghanistan by 2 runs on Tuesday (5th September) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Mohammad Nabi's unreal

Shanto, Miraz tons help Bangladesh win the do or die match in Asia Cup

Bangladesh thumped Afghanistan by 89 runs in a do or die match in Asia cup on Sunday (3rd September) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Bangladesh lit up the Gaddafi Stadium with their gu

Afghanistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2023

Afghanistan has announced a full-strengthsquad ahead for the upcoming Asia Cup. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the teamas usual. There are a total of 17 cricketers in the squad.The

Rashid Khan returns as Afghanistan name strong squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Rashid Khan could not play in theonly Test against Bangladesh as he was rested. Without him, the team suffered ahuge defeat. But Rashid returns to the team for the ODI series. The

