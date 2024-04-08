Harry Brook News
Lizaad Williams replaces Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals
Lizaad Williams, the protea right - arm medium fast bowler has replaced Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024.Lizaad Williams has replaced Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals.Englan
Harry Brook to feature in the early rounds of County championship
Harry Brook withdrew from IPL to be close to his grieving family. But he confirmed that he will feature the early County championship round. Harry BrookEnglish batter Harry Brook,
Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2024 citing personal reasons
The English young sensation Harry Brook has pulled out from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 citing personal reasons. The English top order dynamic batter, who was bought for INR 4
Dan Lawrence replaces Harry Brook in England squad for India series
England's middle-order batter HarryBrook pulled himself out of the India tour at the last minute due to urgentpersonal reasons. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) called Dan Law
Harry Brook withdraws from India series
England young batter Harry Brookhas pulled himself out of the India tour team. Brook decided not to play forpersonal reasons. As a result of which Brook is not playing in the upcom
Ricky Ponting sheds light on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 auction buys
Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting made the headlines after he shed light on the franchise's IPL 2024 auction buys in Dubai on December 19, Tuesday. He felt elated upon purch
Phil Salt's maiden T20I hundred steers England to chase down 223
England crashed West Indies by 7 wickets on Sunday (17th December) in Grenada. Philip Salt's magnificent 109 off only 56 deliveries helped England chase down a massive 223 to comeb
I've been off social media for a while now: Brook prioritizes mental health
England's young cricketer HarryBrook has decided to stay away from it in this exciting era of social media. Socialmedia has now become the most effective for sharing any informatio
Harry Brook withdraws from the BBL-13
England star Harry Brook withdraw from the tournament due to his increased international commitments, having been second choice for the Melbourne Stars in the overseas draft.Melbou
Mujeeb masterclass upsets England as Afghanistan win by 69 runs
Afghanistan have upset England by 69 runs and registered their first ever victory in this World Cup. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's blistering 80, followed by Mujeeb's excellent spell outpla
I don't expect Jason Roy to come back: Steve Harmison
Jason Roy was excluded fromEngland's World Cup squad, and former England pacer Steve Harmison thinks it isthe end of his international career.England made a last-minute changein th
Joe Root included in England squad for first Ireland ODI
Joe Root was not in the 13-man Englandsquad announced for the three-match ODI series against Ireland. None of the 15members of the World Cup squad were included in the Ireland seri