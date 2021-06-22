
Harare News
thumb

Harare to host whole of Zimbabwe-Bangladesh series

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has released the tour itinerary for a full series versus Bangladesh in July.The series includes a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. All the matches will be pl

thumb

Pakistan reach Zimbabwe to play T20I and Test series

Pakistan national cricket team have reached Zimbabwe on Sunday (April 18) to play three-match T20I series and two-match Test series. Harare Sports Club will host all the matches.Th

thumb

Pakistan to make Zimbabwe tour in April-May

Pakistan will tour Zimbabwe for three T20Is followed by two Test matches in April-May. Harare Sports Club will host all the matches.[caption id="attachment_162026" align="aligncent

