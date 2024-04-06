
Hanuma Vihari News
thumb

"He is the next big thing" - Hanuma Vihari heaps praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder

The Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy got heaped praise from Hanuma Vihari after he made a promising start for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he smashed a winning six again

thumb

Hanuma Vihari bats left-handed, survives 15 overs with fractured forearm

India batter Hanuma Vihari createsa new headline by batting with one hand. He has been a hero with the bat when he’s supposedto be in the hospital. Even though he is right-handed,

thumb

Jadeja returns, Bumrah misses out as India announce squad for Bangladesh tour

The Indian national team will travelto Bangladesh to play the Test and T20 series against the Tigers in December.Separate squads for the two series of two formats have been announc

thumb

Roman Walker's parents express happiness over his outstanding bowling performance against India

Roman Walker's parents in Englandwould have still been happy even if his son had taken the five wickets of anyopponents but when this young boy took the five wickets against a stro

thumb

Sujon wants foreign players in NCL and BCL

Hanuma Vihari last played a Test forIndia in March against Sri Lanka. Then he played in the Dhaka Premier League(DPL) after the Test series. The participation of foreign cricketers

thumb

DPL: Overseas stars confirmed so far

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, Bangladesh's top List A tournament, is set to welcome overseas players after a two-year hiatus.The DPL is set to kick off on March 15. 11 tea

thumb

'Ashwin's competition isn't with Jadeja'

Former India wicketkeeper DeepDasgupta thinks that Ravichandran Ashwin’s competition in the Indian Test teamisn’t with Ravindra Jadeja rather it’s between Ashwin and another all-ro

thumb

WTC Final: Irfan Pathan names his playing XI of India

Former Indian all-rounder named his Indian playing XI for the big final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand.The entire cricketing fraternity is gearing up for ye

thumb

India announce squad for WTC Final and England Test series

BCCI announced India's squad for the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England in England.With the postponement of this y

thumb

Watch: Vihari takes a one-handed screamer on his County debut

Warwickshire roped in the services of Indian Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari last week. Earlier, the English county team added that the all-rounder is likely to take part in the champ

thumb

Vihari signs with Warwickshire, likely to represent county team next week

Warwickshire have recruited the services of Indian Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari. The English county team added that the all-rounder is expected to take part in the championship whi

thumb

Five recent Test heroes of India who might not play WTC Final

With the Test series win against England, India are through to the final of the ICC World Test Championship. India will face New Zealand in the WTC final at Southampton. India's jo

