Hansie Cronje News
thumb

Windies head coach Simmons to use walkie-talkie during warm-up match

West Indies coach Phil Simmons is likely to use walkie-talkie (and binocular, if required) for the first three days of coaching to his team during the second four-day practice game

thumb

Late Hansie Cronje's father no more

Former South Africa captain late Hansie Cronje's father, Ewie Cronje passed away at his residence in Bloemfontein on Monday afternoon."My dad went to be with Lord at 2:05 pm this a

thumb

Bookie don Sanjeev Chawla brought back to India for trial

The don of bookmakers, Sanjeev Chawla, the prime accused of around 2000 cases of match-fixing scandal including the one related to former South African captain Hansie Cronje that s

thumb

Wanted bookied spotted in London

Wanted bookie Sanjeev Chawla has been spotted in North London. The so-called business has been pictured wandering near his £1million six-bedroom property in Temple Fortune.Chawla,

