
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Haider Ali News
thumb

BPL 2024 Players' Draft: List of foreign cricketers with base price

The BangladeshPremier League (BPL) 2024players’ draft will be held on Sunday (September 24). 448foreign cricketers have registered their names in this year's players' draft. Thelis

thumb

Haider Ali scores a century for Derbyshire

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali scored his maiden century by helping 18 boundaries in the LV Country Championship on Monday (June 12) while playing for Derbyshire.Haider Ali scored his

thumb

Haider Ali takes a stunner catch in County Championship

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali took a sensational catch on the second slip to sack Michael Jones during the County Championship Division Two encounter in Derbyshire against Durham.Hai

thumb

Haider Ali joins Derbyshire for upcoming County Championship

Pakistan's young right-hander Haider Ali has joined Derbyshire County Cricket Club for the upcoming 2023 County Championship.Pakistani star batter Haider Ali will represent Derbysh

thumb

Haider Ali joins Derbyshire for County season 2023

Pakistani batter Haider Ali has joined Derbyshire for the upcoming 2023 County season. The 22-year-old will be available to the district in all formats for the entire season, subje

thumb

Babar Azam named Peshawar Zalmi captain

Babar Azam will lead PeshawarZalmi in the upcoming eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), asrevealed by the team on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Babar, the all-formatcapta

thumb

Mohammad Hasnain denied NOC for LPL 2022

8 Pakistani cricketers willparticipate in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this time. Mohammad Hasnain alsogot the team. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined Hasnain’s

thumb

Babar Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023

In preparation for the upcomingPakistan Super League (PSL) season, Karachi Kings have traded their captainBabar Azam to Peshawar Zalmi for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik. Quetta Gladi

thumb

Stokes shows signs of return to his form, Livingstone back in England's win over Pakistan

England have continued their goodform in T20 cricket as they beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in their first officialwarm-up match in Brisbane on Monday (October 17).Pakistan rested Baba

thumb

Nawaz, Iftikhar's quick fire innings helps Pakistan to win tri-series final

Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed’stwo quick fire innings gives Pakistan the victory in the Bangla Wash T20I Tri-Seriesfinal beating New Zealand by 5 wickets on Friday (October 14)

thumb

Babar's 79* gives Pakistan easy win against New Zealand

Pakistan picked up twoconsecutive victories in the ongoing T20 tri-series. They beat the hosts NewZealand by six wickets in their second match in Christchurch on Saturday(October 8

thumb

Haider Ali admitted to hospital

Pakistan have been suffering manyproblems recently before the start of the T20 World Cup. When the World Cup isknocking at the door, one by one the players are getting sick and rus

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.