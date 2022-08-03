Gustav McKeon News
French cricketer Gustav McKeon nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month
Last month, an unknown cricketstar from France, Gustav McKeon, became the first cricketer to score twoconsecutive centuries in T20 Internationals. McKeon has now made it to theshor
French opener Gustav McKeon makes multiple records again
French cricketer Gustav McKeon ison a mission to set a world record. The 18-year-old young batsman has set threeworld records in three matches after making his debut in internation
France’s Gustav McKeon breaks Hazratullah Zazai's unique T20I record
During the third Twenty20 GlobalCup 2024 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier tournament, which was held in Finland, aworld record was achieved.The French opening hitter GustavMcKeon beca