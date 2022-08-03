
Gustav McKeon News
thumb

French cricketer Gustav McKeon nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month

Last month, an unknown cricketstar from France, Gustav McKeon, became the first cricketer to score twoconsecutive centuries in T20 Internationals. McKeon has now made it to theshor

thumb

French opener Gustav McKeon makes multiple records again

French cricketer Gustav McKeon ison a mission to set a world record. The 18-year-old young batsman has set threeworld records in three matches after making his debut in internation

thumb

France’s Gustav McKeon breaks Hazratullah Zazai's unique T20I record

During the third Twenty20 GlobalCup 2024 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier tournament, which was held in Finland, aworld record was achieved.The French opening hitter GustavMcKeon beca

