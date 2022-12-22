
Gulf Giants News
Gulf Giants announce James Vince as captain for ILT20

Building steam ahead of the inaugural season of ILT20, Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have announced solid, right-handed England slugger James Vince as captain.Vince has a lot

ILT20: List of UAE cricketers secured by six franchises

In just over one month until thefirst ‘Smartball’ is bowled, and the first bat echoes its glorious crack acrossthe Dubai International Stadium, the International League T20 (ILT20)

International League T20 Stars Hasaranga, Gurbaz shine in Asia Cup

The recently-concluded Asia Cup,which was played between India, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka andBangladesh witnessed a number of star performers, who will dazzle the

