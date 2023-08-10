GT20 Canada News
Litton Das chooses his World XI
Bangladesh batter Litton Das hasreturned home after playing Global T20 Canada. He has also become the brandambassador of an organization today (August 10). Faced with the media the
Tickets now available for Shakib-Litton's matches in GT20 Canada
Tickets sales have commenced fromMonday for the highly anticipated third season of the Global T20 Canada thatreturns after a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus. The marquee tournam
BCB not worried about Shakib, Litton's workload management talk
2023 is the year of ODI WorldCup. Everyone is concerned about the biggest tournament in the world ofcricket. In order to keep the cricketers injury-free before the World Cup, theis
BCB gives NOC to Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das for GT20 Canada
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to two Bangladeshi cricketersShakib Al Hasan and Litton Das who got a team in Global T20 League Canada.
GT20 Canada 2023: Complete list of players, teams and coaches
The player draft for themuch-awaited Global T20 Canada 2023 was held in a hybrid-form on Tuesday night,14th June in Mumbai with representatives from each franchise joining fromdiff
Surrey Jaguars sign Litton Das in GT20 Canada
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batterLitton Das has got a team in the T20 franchise league of Canada. He hascricketers like Hales, Behrendorff, Lamichhane as his partner in the team.Apar
Watch: Afridi smashes 81* off 40 balls
In what comes as an absolute visual treat for Pakistan fans, former captain Shahid Afridi just stole the show and entertained the fans through and through. Afridi maybe 39 years ol