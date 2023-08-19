GT vs BLK News
Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Qualifier 2 LPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Galle Titans (GT) will face B-Love Kandy (BLK) in their Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 qualifiermatch 2 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday (19 August).Galle Titans and
Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Match 5 LPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Galle Titans and B-Love Kandy meet in game five of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Tuesday 1st August. The venue for this game is the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.Galle Tit