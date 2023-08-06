GT T20 Canada News
Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Final Match, GT T20 Canada, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers meet in the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2023 Finals on Sunday 6th August. This game is being played at the CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario.After pla
Abbas Afridi takes first hat-trick and fifer in GT20 Canada 2023
Pakistan's pacer Abbas Afridi caused chaos during Saturday's game between the Vancouver Knights and the Montreal Tigers in the GT20 Canada in Brampton.Pakistan-Montreal Tigers pace
Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights Match 21 GT T20 Canada, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
It's the 21st and final league game of the Global T20 Canada 2023. The Toronto Nationals meet the Vancouver Knights as both teams attempt to qualify for the playoffs.The Toronto Na
Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals Match 5, GT T20 Canada, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Brampton Wolves and Toronto Nationals meet in game five of the 2023 Global T20 Canada on Saturday afternoon.The CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario will host this game.Match 5 of t